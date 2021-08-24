Shannon Hicks, 46 of Granite City, IL passed away on August 14, 2021 at her home.
Shannon was born on December 6, 1974 in Granite City. She was a machine operator for TKC Holdings in St. Louis. In her free time she enjoyed going to the show to watch horror movies and was a well known animal lover. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Shannon is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Danny Hicks, whom she married on September 14, 1996; her son, Alexander Hicks of Granite City; mom, Ruth (Daniels) Marcum of Granite City; cousin, Mark Allen and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Shannon was preceded in death by her dad; Gary R. Marcum and her son, Adam Jacob Hicks.
In celebration of Shannon’s life a memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with services being held at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating at Irwin Chapel 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City A.P.A.