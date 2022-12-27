Courtland (formerly of Alton)
Sebastian Dean McGiffen, 31, of Courtland, IL formerly of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 11:45 am.
He was born on August 21, 1991, the son of Robert Dean and Christy Ann (Holloway) McGiffen.
He was the Owner and Operator of McGiffen Remodeling. Sebastian loved the outdoors, and you could always find him fishing, hiking or looking for snakes. He was a craftsman by heart and was always remodeling or working on his home. He enjoyed skateboarding and was a child at heart, spending time with all of the children in the family.
He is survived by his children, Sebastian McGiffen Jr. and Skyler McGiffen of Courtland, Il; siblings, Stephanie Vail of Gillespie, IL; Samantha Zurek (Nick) of Evergreen, CO; Billy McGiffen of Alton, IL; and Chelsea McGiffen of Granite City, IL; grandmother, Patricia Dickerson of Alton, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the service at 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
Memorials may be made towards a trust fund for his son, Sebastian and Skyler. Checks may be made out to Stephanie Vail.
