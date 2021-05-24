Scott M. Ponder, age 38, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Scott was born on May 21, 1983 in Belleville, IL, a son of Dennis Ponder of O’Fallon, IL and Donna (Smith) Rudd of Collinsville, IL.
On October 29, 2012, Scott married Kasey Ninness, the love of his life in Edwardsville, IL. Scott worked for McLanahan Towing in Collinsville, IL, for many years. Scott never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He enjoyed racing stock cars, riding motorcycles, camping and hanging out with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Scott loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his devoted wife, Kasey Ponder of Collinsville, IL; loving children, Kaden Stump and Kennedi Ponder both of Collinsville, IL; siblings, Dennis Ponder of Collinsville, IL, Aimee Ponder of Collinsville, IL and Cory Ponder of O’Fallon, IL and brother and sister-in-law, Casey and Danielle Fulton of Troy, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Jayne Ninness of Collinsville, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.