Scott A. Bone, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born August 19, 1958 in Granite City, a son of Linda Elaine (McClelland) Bone of Granite City and the late Kenneth Sherman Bone. He was employed with Rapid Lube in management with over 35 years of dedicated service. Scott loved the outdoors, enjoyed his days of camping and canoeing and had a love of his music. He was an avid fan for St. Louis sports and enjoyed slot car racing with his dad and family. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by a brother, Darren K. Bone of Granite City; stepchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice R. (Beavin) Bone and his grandparents. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
