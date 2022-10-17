Saundra Mifflin

Saundra “Sandy” D. Mifflin, 59 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, Illinois.
Sandy was born November 14, 1962 in Maywood, Illinois, to Bobby and Carolyn (Brown) Coryell. She married Jeffery Dean Mifflin, the love of her life on August 14, 1982. They shared 39 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on October 21, 2021.
She was a member of Bethel Chapel Pentecostal Church in Granite City. Sandy had the biggest heart and her love of taking care of others was first and foremost in her heart. She enjoyed doing crafts, had an extensive collection of dolls, and loved her grandbabies.
Survivors include her parents: Bobby and Carolyn Coryell of Granite City, Illinois; sons: Jeremy Mifflin of Granite City, Illinois, and Brandan (Elizabeth) Mifflin of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Lane Erin Mifflin of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Lynnette, Noel, Zelda, Layton, and Holly; brother, Rocky Brown of Anna, Illinois; and sisters: Tonya (Raymond) Stewart of Granite City, Illinois, and Gwen (Jerry) Fuller of Granite City, Illinois.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dale Coryell.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Ave, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Brimm officiating. A private burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.