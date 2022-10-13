Sandra Stepanek

Sandra Faye Stepanek, 74 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois.
Sandra was born March 28, 1948 in Dover, Tennessee to Joe and Pauline (Bufford) Williams.
She loved being with her family, helping others and a lover of all animals. She had a passion for collecting and trading in her antique store and going to flea markets. Sandra enjoyed spending time in her yard where she loved to plant flowers.
Survivors include her sons: Paul (Sarah) Stepanek of Granite City, Illinois, and Charles Stepanek of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Ella Stepanek and Luke Stepanek; nieces: Stephanie Cryer of Dover, Tennessee, Gina Davison of Granite City, Illinois, and Stacey Smith of Granite City, Illinois; nephews: Michael Gordon of Granite City, Illinois, and Joey Williams of Benton, Arkansas; as well at several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stepanek; father, Joe Williams; mother, Pauline Thomason; step-father, Charles Thomason; brother, Joe Williams; and sister, Paulette Gordon.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Inurnment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.