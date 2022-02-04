Sandra Sparks

Sandra “Sandy” Sue Sparks, age 79, of Troy, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Troy, IL. Sandy was born on September 27, 1942 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Raymond Butler and Mary (Bono) Butler.
On April 22, 1967, Sandy Butler married Raymond Sparks, the love of her life in Granite City, IL. Sandy was a proud homemaker who enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Sandy loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her uncle, Derwood Bono.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Raymond Sparks of Troy, IL; aunt, Edna Bono; cousins, Carol Snyder, Janet Reighart, Sharon Hileman and Keith Bono; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman officiating.
Sandy will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
