Belleville, Illinois - Sandra “Sandy” Bray (nee Price), 86, of Belleville, Illinois, died peacefully on January 17, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Bray.
Sandra was born in Venice, IL to Odes and Charlotte (Tapp) Price and raised in Granite City, IL. She is survived by four children, Denise Osborne of Belleville, IL, Brett (Barb) Bray of Collinsville, IL, Brian Bray of Waterville, ME and Michele (Scott) Martens of Alhambra, IL; and five grandsons, Jeremy Bray of St. Louis, MO and James Osborne of Pocahontas, IL, Austin (Kayla) Bray of Trenton, IL, Adam (Kerri) Bray of Edmond, OK and Jack Martens of Highland, IL; and five great-grandkids and six great-great grandkids.
Sandra worked for more than thirty years as a loan officer in St. Louis, MO before retiring as a civil servant from Scott Air Force Base in O’Fallon, IL. Upon her retirement, she volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL and was active in the Highland Area Senior Citizens Club (including serving as Treasurer) and the Royal Neighbors. She was a member of the Highland, IL., VFW Women’s Auxillary. In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and bingo, and watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, strength, generosity and unconditional love and support for her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to an organization of your choice.
Private family services will be held.
The family is being served by Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens,
5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208.