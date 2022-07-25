Sandra Riffey

Sandra D. “Sandy” Riffey, 76, died at 5:55 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born November 16, 1945 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Elmon Lee and Mabel Louise (Frazier) Whitsell. Sandy was an Operating Room Technician at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City before she became an Operating Room Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She served in the medical field for over 25 years. On July 2, 1993 she married Terry Ray Riffey in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Deborah Ward (David) of Edwardsville, a son, Mike Adams Jr. (Tammy) of Alton, four grandchildren, Adam Ward (Abby), Amanda Woods (Scott), Joshua Adams (Tatiana), and Jonah Adams (Larrisa Cook) and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Ginny Bettis and a brother, James Whitsell. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Louis Whitsell, and three sisters, Shirley Simms, Edith McClusky, and Mary Smith. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Hearts Harvest Church in Bethalto. Reverend Terry McKinzie will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
