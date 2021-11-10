Sandra Lee Norton, 73, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on February 11, 1947 in Granite City, IL to Leo and Helen (Boston) Neavolls.
Sandy was a loving wife and mother who loved to cook. She loved collecting antiques and being with her dogs.
She met the love of her life, Walter “Sonny” Norton and they were married in Belleville on June 3, 2015.
She was a woman that was always up for adventure and wanted to get the most out of life. She will be deeply missed by those that knew her.
Besides her husband, Sandra is survived by a daughter: Cassandra (Michael) Drennan of Granite City, IL; 2 sons: Jason Hagopian of Ballwin, MO and Blake Norton of Daytona Beach, FL; several grandchildren: Courtney (Drennan) Shelton, Alexandra Drennan, Brooke Drennan, Emma Drennan, Olivia Drennan, Jasmine Jones and Jason Hagopian, Jr. Also surviving are 2 step children: Dawna (Paul) Smith of Trenton, IL and Alan Norton of Madison, IL
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
