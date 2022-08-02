Sandra Brown

Sandra “Sandy” Brown, 81, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 30, 2022.
Sandy was born January 29, 1941, to Lester and Vera (Thompson) Cowsert in West Frankfort, Illinois. She and Charles Brown were married in 1967 in Benton, Illinois. They spent 42 years together before he passed away in 2010. She spent her career at Gateway Regional Medical Center as an LPN and Unit Secretary for 38 years before retiring in 20008.
She was fond of watching her favorite television shows, but she loved to play poker and dice. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Tolbert and husband Warren of Granite City, Illinois; sister, Joyce Fann of Benton, Illinois; grandson, Jacob Tolbert of Granite City, Illinois; great grandchildren: Cameron Tolbert, Kaytlin Tolbert and Geri Tolbert all of Granite City, Illinois. She was preceded by her parents; husband, Charles Brown, and grandson, Jeremiah Tolbert.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Blankley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital.