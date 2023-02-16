Samuel Leon Tate, 95, of Edwardsville, IL entered into rest on Thursday, February 9, 2023, peacefully at his home.
He was born July 9, 1927, the son of Olen and Reathie (Pemberton) Tate in Tate Township in Galatia, IL. Leon married Bonnie L. Price on April 14, 1951. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2015.
Leon became a farmer early in life. After he and Bonnie married, he started working at Laclede Steel in Alton where he worked as a heavy equipment operator in the Melt Shop until retiring after 32 years. Leon based his life and all of his accomplishments on his faith in the Lord and living a Christian life. He and his wife, Bonnie were long-time members of the 1st General Baptist Church of East Alton, IL.
In his spare time Leon and his wife Bonnie built three homes; digging wells, building ponds, and engineering products to make his life easier. He enjoyed refurbishing antique John Deere and Allis- Chalmers Tractors, fishing and camping with his friends and relatives. He was also a beekeeper and took pride in growing his own fruits and vegetables. Leon built his first electric recumbent bike in his 70’s and enjoyed riding the bike trails until his death.
Leon is survived by his children, Greg (Sharon) Tate and Lori Haring; four grandchildren, Philip (Kristin) Tate, Miriah Haring, and Branden and Sarah Tate; a great-granddaughter, Harper Tate; and a sister and two brothers-in-law, Jane (Bud) Dyer and LaVern Alecci.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Merrilie Barnhart and Sue Alecci.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made through the funeral home or family to go towards a memorial MCT Bike Trail Bench or Tree.
