Samuel A. Brawley, 70, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:52 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born November 3, 1950 in Granite City, a son of the late Floyd Eugene and Rita Rose (Brazier) Brawley Sr. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing and camping. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed going to auctions. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two sisters, Mary (Mike) Riggs of Granite City and Bonnie Brawley of Granite City; a brother, John (Kirsten) Brawley of Granite City; sister-in-law, Sandy Brawley of Granite City; best friend, Randy Ingram of Granite City; special cousin, Gregory Brawley; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Danny (Julia) Brawley, Kenneth Brawley, Jim Brawley, Richard Brawley, Floyd Eugene Brawley Jr. and Craig Brawley.
In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the William M. DeBell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com