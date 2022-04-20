Sam J. Spataro, 90, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home. He was born March 8, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois, a son of the late Raimondo and Isabella (Prest) Spataro. He is survived by his wife, Susan F. (Donian) Spataro with whom he enjoyed a marriage of over 60 years. They were married on February 4, 1962 in San Francisco, California. He retired in 1994 from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories in California after 30 years of dedicated service as an electrical engineer. A United States Navy veteran, he proudly served his country during the Korean War. Sam was an active participant and advocate for the arts in his community. He sang in both community and church choirs for years and loved attending the Symphony and Musical Theater. He is also survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne and Mark Cooley of Omaha, Nebraska and Sandra Spataro of Wilder, Kentucky; two grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Michelle Cooley of Dodgeville, Wisconsin and Katherine Cooley and Jonathan Halvorson of Omaha, Nebraska; a great granddaughter, Holly Cooley; a brother and sister-in-law, Angelo and Mary Anna Spataro of Sacramento, California; nieces; nephews; and other extended family and friends who enjoyed and loved life with him. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 1014 West Pontoon Road in Granite City on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Father Taniel Manjikian officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates on Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church of Granite City or to the Sempervirens Fund to protect the Redwoods he loved and raised his family in at 419 S. San Antonio Road, unit 211, Los Altos, CA 94022 and www.sempervirens.org. Memorials may also be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials talk about the possible return of masks for Illinois
- STL police alert motorists of Slideshow Weekend
- Driver killed in two vehicle crash
- Alton Starbucks still in the works
- What happened to the storms?
- Report: Illinoisans still on the hook for higher taxes even after proposed tax breaks
- Historical Illinois photos now available online
- Unruly crowds prompt closure of Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area
- Bill supports subsidized health care for non-citizens
- Bill headed to the governor forces landlords to take in more renters