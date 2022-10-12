Sally Ann Wainscott, 78, of Granite City, IL passed away at 7:19 a.m. Wed. Oct. 12, 2022 at her home while under hospice care.
She was born Oct. 18, 1943 in Jacksonville, IL to the late Herald & Elsine (Backer) Keller.
On Dec. 22, 1962, she and Wilbur “Scotty” Gale Wainscott were married in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death July 21, 2009.
Sally had been a clerk for Farm Fresh for many years.
She is survived by a daughter: Kimberly Rhoades of Granite City; a son: Kevin Wainscott of Spring Branch, TX; a step-son: Doug (Debby) Wainscott of Springfield, IL; 6 grandchildren: Ryon, Brandy, Alyssa, Alex, Shannon and Alana; 2 great-grandchildren: Levi and Cole; a brother: Jim Keller of Kansas City, MO; and a sister: Peggy (Steve) Houchin of Loveland, CO.
SERVICES ARE PENDING
