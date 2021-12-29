Ryan Scott Shelton, 45, of Bethalto and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born February 28, 1976 in St. Louis, a son of Fred E. and Barbara J. (Turner) Shelton of Foley, Alabama. Ryan was a 1994 graduate of Granite City High School and worked at Zeller Electric in St. Louis as a crane and hoist service manager with 22 years of dedicated service. He loved his hobbies and boy toys, loved working on and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed and had a collection of guns and enjoyed cooking and traveling. He was always ready to entertain others, loved the 4th of July and had the greatest fireworks for all to enjoy. Ryan wanted everyone to be happy and enjoy the moment, was goofy and always ready to pull a practical joke on someone. His personality, smile and giving nature will live on through the years and he will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his entire family and many friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his loving fiancé, Jamie Slaten of Bethalto; cherished daughter, Bailey Johnson of Granite City; his stepchildren, Lucas and Elise Slaten; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Vincent Hogue of Edwardsville; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Amanda Shelton of Troy; nieces, Payton, Morgan, Abigail and Lillian; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Karl and Debbie Bowermaster of Hartford; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbur and Sarah Shelton and Robert and Anna May Turner. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverends Karren and Joseph Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the family or to Sue’s Corner for Kids at Christmas and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com