Ruth Ann Weckman, 74, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on April 10, 1948 in Granite City, IL to Elvis and Florence (Dehn) Doolin.
The loving mother and grandmother was an artist. She enjoyed painting and owned her own business, Crafts & More in Edwardsville, IL in the early 1980’s. Ruth worked for several trucking companies as a billing clerk.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Channa (Ryan) Hankins of Granite City; a grandson, Ayden Hankins; a brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Doolin of HI; 2 sisters: Kay Hinnen of Mt. Olive, IL and Diane (Jerry) Clark of Edwardsville, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jimmy Doolin and Ray Doolin.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
