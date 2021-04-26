Ruth Morris, 95 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation in Granite City.
Ruth was born on October 22, 1925 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Ralph and Leona (Werth) Corbey. Ruth was a bookkeeper for over 24 years at Purcell Tire in Granite City. She was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time Ruth enjoyed her days of crocheting and spending time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Ruth is survived by and will be missed by her daughter; Gail and Michael Williams of Granite City; son, John Morris and Susan Ahl of Creve Coeur, MO; grandchildren, Brian and Lisa Williams of Bridgeton, MO, David Williams of Granite City; great-grandchildren, Breanna Williams and Jaxon Williams.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; Vernon Morris, whom she married on July 17, 1948 and her sister, Jean Edwards.
In celebration of Ruth’s life, a visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City Moose Lodge, 2521 Maryville Road in Granite City.