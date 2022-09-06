Ruth Marie Malottki, 93, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on August 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Granite City.
Ruth was born June 2, 1929 in Madison, Illinois, to Rudolph C. and Josephine (Fijan) Sprajcar. On November 27, 1948 she married Albert A. Malottki, Jr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, Illinois.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and Gardenaires Garden Club member. She spent her time enjoying life with her family and friends. She volunteered for Gateway Regional Hospital and Hospice.
Survivors include her loving children: Lori Silva and husband Tony of Granite City, Illinois, Linda Neumann of Vonore, Tennessee, and Bob Malottki and wife Karen of Crossville, Tennessee; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Malottki Jr.; grandson, David Malottki; and son-in-law, Walter Neumann.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois, under the direction of Irwin Chapel, Granite City.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth School.