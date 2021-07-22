Ruth Kay Gan, 75, died at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home in Granite City. Born January 29, 1946 in Mitchell, IL, she was the daughter of Victor and Minnie Ruth (Hopper) Wiser. She married Gary L. Gan on June 3, 1965 in Granite City. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2008. Surviving is a daughter, Laura Fuller (Kevin) of Alton, a son, Jason T. Gan (Jessica) of Granite City, three grandchildren, Jason L. Gan, Haylee Gan, and Christina Gan. Also surviving is a brother Raymond Wiser (Marilyn) of Fredericktown, MO, and her twin sister, Ruby Thomas of Granite City. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary C. Gan, eight brothers, Donald, James, Kenneth, Leonard, Stanley, Robert, Herbert and William and four sisters, Ellen Norma, Mary and Martha. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
