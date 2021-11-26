Ruth Ann Williams, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her home. She was born April 2, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Nicholas Gelsinger and Wilma (Williams) Forbes. She married Russell D. “Russ” Williams on October 23, 1954 in Granite City and he passed away on December 17, 2002. She retired from Chestnut Health Services in Granite City after 25 years of dedicated service as a medical secretary. She was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City and enjoyed her days of fishing, bowling and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed traveling and loved her visits and the beauty of Hawaii. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Potter of Granite City, Cindy Woods of Granite City and Karie Prather of Urbana; eight grandchildren and spouses, Charles Williams, Angela Potter, Douglas and Linda Potter, Kimberly and Will Blevins, Anthony Williams, Kelsey Woods, Hillary Williams and Alex Prather and was great gar to six, Sara, Ryan, Owen, Tyler, Liam and Fiona. She was also survived by a sister, Nancy Anderson of California; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Williams; two sons-in-law, James Potter and John Prather and two brothers, James Forbes and Donald Gelsinger. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to Calvary Life Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
