Russell "Rusty" Waterson passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022. Born to Russ and Helen (Buback) on October 16,1940, he was known to many as "Rusty" in his younger years.
He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the Army Reserve.
Russ was a St. Louis City Firefighter for seventeen years and later a city inspector. His love for his old Engine House #18 (Duncan & Newstead) and the stories from his fire department days are legendary. He made many lasting friendships from his days on the “track”.
Always a competitive sportsman, he worked endless hours perfecting his golf and baseball swing, fielding, and throwing. He and his wife coached a girls softball team from the age of 8 until they entered college; many knew how to slide before they were twelve. An avid reader, he retained exceptional knowledge of baseball and war history.
He is survived and will be missed by his wife Clara Takmajian Waterson, son Russ, daughter Kathleen, as well as bonus children Rick, Monica, Leigh and their families. Also surviving are grandchildren Heather, Jessica, Alyssa, Russell, Makayla, Emily, Angela, Joe, Shannon, Tiffany, Ashley, Patrick,Mayjen and several great grandchildren. Brother in law Grant (Janet) Takmajian and Dena (Terry) Pierce. Russ was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He loved his South St. Louis beginnings and also his Granite City/Lincoln Place home and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russ and Helen, sister Sandra, daughter Christina, and grandson Matthew.
When you see a good shot in golf, a nice play by a second baseman or hear Ella or Sinatra think of Russ,or Rusty if you prefer, and smile.
Special appreciation to Hospice of Southern Illinois and Irwin Chapel, Granite City.
Donations to Backstoppers or Hospice of Southern Illinois are appreciated.
Visitation: Kutis Funeral Home Affton location
June 14: 4-7 pm
Service: Kutis Funeral Home Affton location
June 15: 10:30 am