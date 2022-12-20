Russell “J” Eugene Robinson III, 43, of Madison, IL, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Sat. Dec. 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care.
He was born June 23, 1979 in Granite City, IL to Russell Eugene Robinson Jr. of Madison, IL and the late Debra York.
On June 23, 2013, he and Yvonne R. Sparks were married in Madison. She survives in Madison.
Jay had been a construction worker for many years as well as also being an electrician and computer wizard.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by 5 children: Autumn Robinson of Madison, Brittney Schaaf of Bethalto, IL, Kevin Polach of Granite City, IL, Phillip Randazzo of Litchfield, IL and Jeremiah Randazzo of Brighton, IL; 7 grandchildren: Bentley, Logan, Vincent, Vanessa, Levi, Braxton and Adlee; a brother: Arthur Robinson of FL; 7 sisters: Katherine Lovsey of FL, Shannon Russell of Granite City, Krystall Strickland of Coffeen, IL Rubye Robinson of Granite City, Sherrie Taylor of Litchfield, Brandy Augustine of Staunton, IL and Little Shannan Cowley of Granite City; uncles and aunt: Lee Robinson of Van Cleave, MS and Vicki & Jimmy Leonard of Madison, IL; 8 nephews; and 4 nieces.
J made a gift of his body to Washington University School of Medicine.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.