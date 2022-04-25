Russell D. Signorino, 70, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born April 11, 1952 in St. Louis, a son of the late Sam and Katherine (Palumbo) Signorino. He married the love of his life, Karon E. (Roach) Signorino on January 6, 1973 in Belleville and she survives. Russell had graduated in 1974 from University of Missouri – Rolla School of Mines with a Bachelor of Psychology. He later graduated in 1985 from St. Louis University with a Master of Art in Urban Programs. This education had led him through a lifetime of achievements throughout his professional careers. From 1975 until 1994, he had worked in research and analysis with the State of Missouri, later going to work with St. Louis County Government for the following three years. He then worked twelve years with United Way working with several community programs and initiatives. He began working as the Executive Director for Gateway EITC Community Coalition for many years, transitioning to Building Union Diversity for the last five years. During these years he had worked eight years as an Adjunct Professor in the Political Science Department at UMSL. Russell had worked with the American Statistical Association throughout the years, served on many boards in Illinois and Missouri, and had always strived to bring positive change from within to the people of many communities and backgrounds. In addition to his beloved wife of 49 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Luis Marino of Ft. Myers, Florida; a son, Samuel Signorino of Glen Carbon; a son-in-law, Cedric L. Love of Glen Carbon; four grandchildren, Madison Love, Cameron Love, Princeton Marino and Antonio Marino; step-grandchildren, Tyler Love, Jeremy Marino and Midelis Marino; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Signorino of St. Louis County, Missouri; a sister, Marilyn Neisz of Madisonville, Kentucky; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Marie Signorino-Love and a grandson, Steven Signorino. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Memorials may be made to a local charity to help brighten the day for others and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teachers, parents sue to block proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution
- Morel mushrooms in season throughout Illinois
- Godfrey man killed in motorcycle wreck
- Moro man arrested on drug charges in Bethalto
- Injuries reported in Monday morning wreck
- Wood River fire under investigation
- One person dead in house fire
- Three Illinois men plead guilty to January 6 charges
- Darla Monette Evans
- Alton man indicted on child sex crime charges