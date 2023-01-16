Rudy Lawrence Recer, 70, of Litchfield, IL, formally of Granite City, IL went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home.
He was born on July 26, 1952 in Granite City, IL to Fred Travis Recer and Bonnie Geraldine (Bryant) Graham.
Rudy married Barbara Cash, the love of his life, in Granite City, IL on December 12, 1975. They recently celebrated 47 years of marriage. In those 47 years, he was a devoted husband and father and taught his children the importance of God, marriage and family.
The U.S. Army veteran retired from American Steel in 2009. He also owned Recer Certified Welding in Pontoon Beach. Rudy was a committed follower of Jesus and he loved the Lord. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, football and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
Besides his wife and mother, Rudy is survived by 2 daughters: Amy (Dave) Petrillo of Granite City and Stacey (Joel) Klotz of Gillespie; 2 sons: Travis (Tess) Recer of Clarksville, TN and William Recer of Branson, MO; 22 grandchildren: Elias, Hank, Fiona, Roc, Allyson, Kaiayla, Jessika, Beverly, Kylee, Kamryn, Kansas, Kierston, Matt, Kelsey, Malachi, Makenna, Collin ,Callie, Cody, Payton, Emmy and Little Bit and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Todd (Annie) Recer of St. Charles, MO and sister in law, Sherri Recer of Granite City.
Rudy is preceded in death by his father; a son, Rudy Lawrence Recer, Jr; a brother, Mark Recer and 2 sisters: Tammy Recer and Connie Recer.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
