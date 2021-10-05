Ruby J. Revelle, 75 of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home.
Ruby was born on February 16, 1946 in Vanderburgh County, IN; the daughter of the late Roy and Lucille (Nesler) Wiggins. Ruby was a member of Center Pointe Church in Vandalia and was a loving mom and grandma. She was known by her family and friends as a very giving person and loved her family dearly. She loved nature and tending to her garden where she took care of her flowers and enjoyed watching and feeding her hummingbirds. She had a love of all animals, especially her cats but most of all she loved her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Ruby is survived by and will be missed by her sons; Donnie Revelle and fiance' Valerie White of Granite City; Jimmy (Beth) Revelle of Woburn, Il; grandchildren, Clayton Revelle, and Brittney Scott, Natalie Revelle and Mike Stinson, Katelyn Revelle, Rebecca Revelle; sisters, Wanda and Thomas Tindall, Diane Wiggins, Patricia Poe and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband; Truman Ray Revelle, whom she married on July 27, 1963.
In celebration of Ruby’s life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Caswell officiating at Center Pointe Church, 1616 Veterans Ave. in Vandalia, IL. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial donations are suggested to Ruby’s family.