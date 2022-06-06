Ruby May Carpenter, 84, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, IL.
She was born on July 1, 1937 in Argenta, IL to Cecil and Daisy (Manring) Stogsdill.
Ruby married Donald Elzy in 1967. He preceded her in death in 1973. Ruby then married Charles Carpenter in St. Louis, MO on April 18, 1992 and he preceded her in death on November 30, 2021.
Ruby was a faithful Christian who spent many years playing the organ and piano at church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and aunt. She loved plants and flowers and was a Cardinal fan.
Ruby is survived by 2 daughters: Shawna Elzy of Live Oak, TX and Cynthia Elzy of Chicago, IL; 2 step daughters: Linda (Dwitt) Isringhausen of Bunker Hill, IL and Carla (Robert) Gaylord of Barnhart, MO; 2 step sons: Larry (Cindy) Carpenter of Weldon Springs, MO and Scott Carpenter of Fenton, MO; 9 step grandchildren: Gabriel Strange, Brandon Strange, Amanda (Darren) Cox, Christian Isringhausen, Brock (Bobbi) Gaylord, Wade Gaylord, Tori (Thomas) Keeney, Brittany Carpenter and Brendon Carpenter and 5 step great grandchildren. Ruby will be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Besides her husbands and parents, Ruby is preceded in death by a twin sister, Ruth Kassis; 5 brothers: Edward Stogsdill, Michael Stogsdill, Vernon Stogsdill, William “Harold” Stogsdill and Ben Stogsdill; and a step grandson, Andrew Isringhausen.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Greenhill Cemetery, 2 W Harrison St. in Sullivan, IL.
