Roy Michael Burke, 49, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on September 8, 1971 in Granite City, IL to George Burke and Linda (Whitehead) Burke.
Roy attended City Temple church in Granite City, IL. He enjoyed drag racing, working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
The loving father and son is survived by his mother; 4 sons: Brett Ryan of Desoto, MO, Kyle (Chelsea) Stevenson of Granite City, IL, Kelan Stevenson of Granite City, IL and Kameron King of Granite City, IL; 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers: Duwayne (Jacqueline) Burke of Granite City, IL and Timothy (Michelle) Burke of Granite City, IL and a sister, Bernadette (Bub) Winnie of Arcadia, MO.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at City Temple church in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com