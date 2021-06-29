Roy Leon Fisher, 79, resident of the Cambridge House in Maryville and formerly of Granite City and West Frankfort, Illinois passed away at 10:05 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at River Crossing of Edwardsville. He was born July 4, 1941 in Macedonia, Illinois, a son of the late Rev. Austin O. and Carrie E. (Tellor) Fisher. He married the love of his life, Donna F. (Bain) Fisher on March 21, 1962 in Granite City and she survives. He retired as a forklift operator from Olin Corporation in East Alton after 35 years of dedicated service in the Winchester Division. He was a lifetime member of the Machinist Union Local #660 in East Alton since 1966. He was a faithful member of Heights Community Church in Collinsville and a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite City. Roy was very patriotic, enjoyed gospel music, listening to the Gaither Homecoming group and enjoyed years of singing with his family throughout the years. He had a love for sports, watching football and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He attended many home games with his son, was a season ticket holder for the St. Louis Rams and enjoyed attending induction ceremonies on occasion. He enjoyed his days of traveling, visiting many historic sites and taking trips to Branson. He was also an avid collector of Cardinals, Rams, Winchester and political memorabilia. Roy cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by three children and spouses, Paula and David Parker of Granite City, Marsha and Steven LaGree of Beatrice Nebraska and Don Fisher and Kim Scharringhausen of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren and spouses, Christina and Matthew Wright, Jodi and Bobby Hinson, Rebecca Berry, Austin Berry, Ali Walters, Stephan and Sierra LaGree; six great grandchildren, Bryan Parker, Tyler Wright, Zoe Berry, Parker Hinson, Everleigh Hinson and Freya LaGree; two sisters-in-law, Gerry Fisher of Warrenton, Missouri and Eileen Fisher of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Martha Fisher; a grandson, Charlie Berry; three brothers, infant Donald Gene Fisher, Kenneth Ray Fisher and Carl Edward Fisher and a sister, Dolores Ann Ameiss. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Rev. David Seaton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Heights Community Church, 2227 Vandalia Street, Collinsville, IL 62234 and may be given at www.weareheights.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com