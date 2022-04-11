Roy Lee Cutright, 59, of Granite City, IL passed away at his home on April 9, 2022.
He was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on June 21, 1962 to the late Roy and Shrley (Holt) Cutright.
Roy is survived by his sitser, Tonya Cutright (Joe) of Granite City and 2 nieces: Ashley Cutright and his beloved tator chip, Makayla Raymond.
Besides his parents, Roy is preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Cutright and his wife Cynthia (Harris) Cutright.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family.
