Roy Layer, 84, of Jackson, Mo., and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was born October 2, 1936 in Boydsville, Arkansas, a son of the late Stanley Henry and Thelma Gertrude (Owens) Layer. He married the love of his life, Sondra Jean (Bunch) Layer on December 10, 1960 in Kennett, Missouri and she passed away on October 12, 2004. Roy retired in 1987 from General Motors in Hazelwood, Missouri after 30 years of dedicated service as a parts handler. After his retirement he lived his lifelong dream, along with his wife they bought a cattle farm outside of Fredericktown, Missouri. He enjoyed 13 years of raising cattle, caring for Belgium horses, gardening, fishing, riding four wheelers, hosting children of the community and giving knowledge of farming from days gone by. This was truly the happiest years of his life, having family around him, grandchildren visiting the farm and of course getting to wear his overalls proudly as a farmer. He was a dedicated 32nd Degree member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge. Roy was a faithful member of his church and enjoyed reading the Bible and serving his Lord. He cherished his family, was a dedicated and beloved husband to his wife of 44 years, a devoted father and loving grandfather. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles “Stan” and Gayle Layer of Rosewood Heights, Illinois and John and Barbara Layer of Jackson, Missouri; a daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Martin Davis of Granite City, Illinois; nine grandchildren and spouses, Johnna (Patrick) Bowker, Andrew (Leah) Davis, C.J. (Amy) Layer, Marie Layer, Jessica (Matt) Mercer, Sarah Davis, Benjamin (Sherrie) Davis, Troy (Amanda) Heffington and Kurt (Kali) Heffington; ten great grandchildren, Jade, J.P., Isaac, Brooke, Jillian, Jayden, Brantley, Orion, Logan and Zoe; a sister-in-law, Linda Layer of Oak Town, Indiana; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Layer. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend David Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com