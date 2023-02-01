Roy Faulkner

Roy Sidney “Sid” Faulkner, 89, formerly of Granite City and Roxana, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home.
Born Apr. 22, 1933 in Madison, IL, he was the son of Roy Ellis and Clara Belle (King) Faulkner.
He married Carolyn Troyer Aug. 5, 1953 in Granite City. She preceded him in death Dec 28, 2002.
A U.S. Army veteran, Sid worked as an equipment operator for Granite City Steel for over 40 years. He was an evangelist in the Community of Christ Church, and he was widely known for his inspirational and meaningful letters he sent to church members, family, and friends. He had a masterful way with the English language and put it to use in the more than 16,000 letters he sent.
Sid is survived by four sons, Frank (Kathy) Faulkner, Greg (Susan) Faulkner, and Anthony (Cindi) Faulkner, all of Granite City and Jared Faulkner of Troy; his grandchildren, Kimberly (Aaron) Fanning, Scott Faulkner, Brian Faulkner, Paige (Hunter) Boone, and Nicole (Bobby) Simpson; great grandchildren, Ava and Ella Faulkner, Hudson Boone, and Kaylee and Maverick Simpson; a very close nephew Wayne (Cathy) Welborn of Moro; and his close and loving companion, Shirley Martin of Glen Carbon.
The family will hold memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cross Street Community of Christ, 350 Tamarack Ln., Shiloh, IL 62269.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information available at www.paynicfh.com