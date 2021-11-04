Rosemary Kostecki, age 98, of Madison, IL passed away on November 2, 2021.
Rose was born on March 22, 1923.
She was one of ten children of the late John and Fronie Kamadulski, of Nashville, IL, and the wife of the late Pete Kostecki, who passed away in 1990. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Marie and Gale Midyett, Patti and John Culiberk, three sons, Pete and Dan Kostecki and John Kamadulski and his wife Lisa. Also surviving are five grandchildren, John Lee Culiberk and wife Nancy, Sarah Sorenson, Melanie Scaturro, Natalie Kamadulski, Stephanie Midyett, and three great granddaughters, Laney and Abby Sorenson, and Ellie Rose Holmes, one great grandson Royce Dossett, and her niece Sherry Kamadulski Hutchinson, as well as her brother Stanley Kamadulski and his wife Maria, her two sisters, Lorraine Kuberski, and Mary Kuberski and her husband Charlie, as well as her sister-in-law Sophie Evanoff. Rose is also survived by many nieces and nephews of the Kostecki and Kamadulski families.
Rose left Nashville Illinois and began her career at the small arms ammunition plant in St. Louis in the forties as a machine operator. She moved to Los Angeles, CA and worked at the ship yards as a welder for three years.
She returned to Madison, Illinois in 1948 and married Pete Kostecki at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Nashville, IL. They were happily married for 42 years. During this time, Rose was a stay at home mom and best friend to her children. She and Pete took care of their 5 children and many foster children during their 25 years of being foster parents. After the children were raised and Pete passed away in 1990, Rose went back to work at Manheim Car Auction as a driver for 8 years.
Visitation 5 pm – 8 pm Thursday November 4, 2021 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City Illinois.
Funeral 9:30 am November 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Madison Illinois.
In lieu of flower the family ask for donations to the St. Mary Church.