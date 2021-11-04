Rosemary Gann, 90 of East Alton, IL went to her eternal home with Jesus on Monday, November 1, 2021 at her home in East Alton.
Rosemary was born on January 10, 1931 in Trenton, MO; the daughter of the late Samuel L. and Opal (Fenton) Forsee.
Rosemary was a retired line supervisor for Owens Illinois Glass Works and had worked for the Stratford Hotel in Alton as a waitress as well as at Shop N’ Save in Wood River in the deli department. She was a member of Esic Baptist Church in Edwardsville and Circle “5” at Eden UCC.
In her free time she enjoyed her days of decorating for the holidays, collecting Precious Moments figurines, baking, especially cookies and bowling as part of the Owens Glass Works Bowling team. She enjoyed country music especially Elvis. Most of all Rosemary enjoyed the special times spent with family and friends.
Rosemary is survived by and will be missed by her children; daughter Sheryl and Rusty Burian of Glen Carbon, IL, son Rick and Judy Gann of Godfrey, IL; grandchildren, Lisa and Brett Richards of Alton , Dustin and Amy Burian of Highland, IL, Joshua and Kya Gann of Ft. Worth, TX; great-grandchildren, Tristan Malson, Jaden Malson, Emma Gann, Colt Gann, Amelia Grace Burian, Evelyn Rose Burian; sister, Thelma McGuffin; half-brother, Paul Hammons; nephews, Richard Forsee, Robert Forsee, extended nieces and nephews on her late mother’s side and her loving dog “Tink”. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Forsee and her sister, Irene Forsee.
In honor of Rosemary, a Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, November 27, 2021 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Esic Baptist Church, 1000 University Drive in Edwardsville, IL with Pastor Kent Schuette officiating. A private Burial is being planned at a later date at Glen Carbon City Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers,
Memorial donations are suggested to Esic Baptist Church or Beverly Farms Foundation in Godfrey, IL. Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road is serving the family.