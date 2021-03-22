Rosemary A. Kozer, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born October 7, 1931 in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Werhle) Pritchard. He married John J. Kozer Jr. on April 23, 1949 at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he survives. She was a dedicated and loving homemaker. She was a beautician and had owned and operated Rosemary’s Beauty Nook in Granite City for several years, worked as a aerobic instructor with Elaine Powers and also worked at K-Mart as a clerk and supervisor. She was a faithful member of the First Assembly of God Church (GCFirst) and enjoyed her years as a snowbird in Texas. She was a talented artist, enjoyed painting, her days of fishing, playing bingo, playing cards and her days of traveling. In addition to her beloved husband of 72 years, she is survived by a son, John J. (Lynnette) Kozer III of Granite City; two daughters, Gayle Brouk of Arnold, Missouri and Kathy (Damian) Cowan of Granite City; six grandchildren, Cody Beatty, Cierra Beatty, Breann (Stan) Bailey, Kyle (Kim) Kozer, Jennifer Duillo and Tricia (Joe) Brouk; several great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allen Brouk; a grandson-in-law, Tony Duillo and five brothers, Jack, Bob, Bill, Gail and Gene Pritchard. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Byron Wampler officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
