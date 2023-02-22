Rose Nevels

Rose Alice Nevels, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away February 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. She was 88 years old. Rose was born on December 12, 1934, in Pulaski County, IL, the oldest daughter of Elvis Miller and Nellie Anderson Miller. She married Grover Leonard Nevels on December 19, 1955, in Granite City, IL. Rose was a retired Federal Government employee, where she worked as an officer for OSHA.
Rose was a very faithful woman who loved the Lord, and she read her bible every day. In her earlier days, she enjoyed sewing and textiles as well as gardening and raising chickens and guineas.
Rose was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially her Autistic grandson, Landon. She kept every card and piece of artwork that they had given her over the years.
She is survived by her Daughter, Karen (Mike) Hicks of Anna; grandchildren, Ashley (Sean) O'Neill, Jacob Eudy, Lindsey (Ryan) Sadler, Hailey (Jay) New; great-grandchildren, Addie, Shannon, Liam O'Neill; Landon Sadler; Paisley, Holden, and Anistyn New; step great-granddaughter, Kailey New; one brother, Dean Miller; sisters, Jane Estes, JoAnn Mucho and Janice Hammers; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years, Grover Leonard Nevels, and one daughter, Sherry Eudy.
Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family. Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Autism Society of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
