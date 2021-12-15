Rose Marie Bauer, 95, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at University Care Center in Edwardsville. She was born August 21, 1926 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Cyrus and Alma (Thielker) Walker. She married Richard C.A. Bauer on April 16, 1946 and he passed away on March 24, 2014. She was a devoted and loving wife of a farmer. Rose was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City where she was active with the Evening Guild and served as a past Sunday school teacher. The Bauer family was very supportive to the Tri Cities Area Association for Handicapped and enjoyed her years on the bowling league and working with Special Olympics and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She is survived b y a son, Richard P. Bauer of Granite City; granddaughter, Jessica Bauer of Granite City; great grandchildren, Taylor Milam, MaKayla Bauer and Jesalin Bauer; great-great grandchildren, Everleigh, Vivian and Hadley many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda M. Bauer and a brother, Cyrus Walker. In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Muscular Dystrophy or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
