Rose Krause

Rose M. Krause, age 63, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Rose was born in Granite City, IL, on June 3, 1958, a daughter of the late Stanley Wiser and Delores Edna (Anderson) Stogsdill.
Rose was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. On October 4, 1992, Rose married David Paul Krause in Collinsville, IL. Rose was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL. She retired from Farm Fresh as a cashier in Granite City, IL, after many years of dedicated service. After retiring, Rose loved her job so much that she decided to go back to work part-time at Farm Fresh. She enjoyed going to church to serve the Lord and she was also known to love a good cup of coffee. Her family was her greatest joy and she enjoyed every moment and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Rose will be remembered for the love and support she gave to her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her brother, Pete and by a sister, LaNelva.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul Krause of Granite City, IL; loving children, Kara (Dennis) Pinero of Madison, IL, Steve (Helen) Miller of Granite City, IL, Kasey (Jayson) Camren of Granite City, IL, Amber (Blake) Combs of Granite City, IL and Adam (Sarah) Krause of Granite City, IL; dear sister, Betty (Bobby) Wagganer of Bismarck, MO; proud grandmother to Alyssa Pinero, Hailey Camren, Hanabel Camren, Noah Combs and Levi Combs; proud great-grandmother to Karlee Tamayo and Lillian Werner; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Calvary Life Church, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Calvary Life Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.
