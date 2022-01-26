Rose M. Kohn of Edwardsville, IL, formally of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on November 24, 1936 in Kennett, MO to Walker E. Johnson and Iva (Stark) Crocker.
Rose married Harry Martin Kohn, Sr in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death in 2008.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Granite City. She enjoyed going to antique sales.
Rose is survived by 3 daughters: Sandra (Gary) Asadorian of Edwardsville, Donna (Jim) Edwards of Steeleville and Rose (David) Brandt of Brighton; 3 sons: Morris Kohn of Granite City, Guy Kohn of Granite City and Randel Kohn of Granite City; 16 grandchildren: Anthony, Grace, John, Laura, Chrissy, Jamie, Jenny, Nate, Abbie, Fawn, Michael, Katie, Kyle, Natasha, Alex and Cody; several great grandchildren; a great- great grandchild and a brother, Wayne (Loita) Johnson of MO.
Besides her husband and parents, Rose is preceded in death by 2 sons: Anthony Kohn and Harry Kohn, Jr; 3 brothers: Edward Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, and Gary Johnson and 2 sisters: Louise Risinger and Judith Cummings.
Burial at a later date will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
