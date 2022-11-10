Rose Atkins

Rose M. Atkins, 69, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on November 9, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Rose was born January 26, 1953 to William and Mary (Powell) Henderson in St. Louis, Missouri. She married Terry L. Atkins on June 15, 1980 in Granite City, Illinois, they shared 42 years of marriage.
She worked at Animal Care Center as Vet Tech for many years before retiring. Rose had a huge love of animals and served as a volunteer for the APA. She loved her family, fishing and going to Goodwill.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Atkins of Granite City, Illinois; sons: Leonard Jankowski of Granite City, Illinois, and Kenny (Lori) Jankowski of Witt, Illinois; daughters: Barb Burns of Granite City, Illinois, and Debra Jankowski of Litchfield, Illinois; brother, David (Sharon) Henderson of Farmington, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; son, Phillip Jankowski; and grandson, Brenden Jankowski.
A visitation will take place on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Erik Scottberg officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery,2550 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to APA 5000 Old Alton Road, Granite City, Illinois.