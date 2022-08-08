Rosa Toussaint

Rosa Dalia Toussaint, 63, was born October 7, 1958 in Wellington, Texas to Victor and Luisa (Mendoza) Peralez. Rosa passed away on August 6th at her home in Granite City, Illinois surrounded by her family.
Rosa was married to her husband Dana on December 26, 1992. They were happily married for 29 years in which she embraced the military lifestyle. As the wife of a Marine, Rosa helped other military wives transition to military life. Additionally, she volunteered with organizations such as the United Service Organization (USO) to provide emotional support for young Marines. Once Dana's service was complete they returned to Granite City, Illinois to spend time with Rosa's three children: Johnny Pfuhl, Sunny (Bolt) Mickey, and Brad Bolt.
Rosa embraced being with her children and loved shopping, dancing, bowling, going out to eat, watching movies, and any leisurely activity with them. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, and supporting local artisans as a patron. A highlight for Rosa was becoming a grandmother. Connor Doyle, born to Sunny, was her first grandchild and the apple of Mom's eye. She fully embraced her role as "Gaga" and loved spending time with her "Connie Boo Boo." Later, she was blessed with her second grandchild, Pier Bolt, then with Giovanni Bolt. Her fourth grandchild, Bruno Bolt, will be born in September 2022. Gaga was dedicated to spoiling her grandchildren!
Rosa is preceded in death by her parents (Victor Peralez & Luisa Lix) and one sister (Rebecca Oropeza). She is survived by her husband, three children, three grandchildren, one sister (Tish Bolt), one brother (Victor Peralez), and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Tues. Aug. 9, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Brad Bolt officiating.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com