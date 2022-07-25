Rosa A. Stroud, 71, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born September 22, 1950 in Albany, Georgia, a daughter of the late Clarence and Exie (Martin) McKeal. She married Jerry T. Stroud on April 14, 1972 in Granite City and he passed away on October 3, 2013. She had worked for various banking institutions throughout the area as a teller and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jacqueline Stroud of Collinsville; two grandsons, Drew and Owen Stroud of Collinsville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Clarence and Marie McKeal Jr. of Troy and David McKeal of Granite City; a sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Jody Gray of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by twin sisters, Betty and Betsy McKeal. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
