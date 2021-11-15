Ronda Reynolds, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 11, 1955 in Granite City, IL to Murphy and Anna (Pratt) Hadley.
Ronda married James Reynolds in Telford, PA on November 28, 1992. He preceded her in death in 2012.
She was a member of the New Creation Fellowship Church in Mitchell, IL and was also a member of the Eastern Star 432 in Granite City, IL.
Ronda is survived by a step daughter, Tina Reynolds of PA; 2 step sons: Howard Reynolds of SC and James Reynolds of PA; several grandchildren and 2 sisters: Gale (Bill) Wallace of Godfrey, IL and Karen Hadley of Rockford, IL.
Besides her husband and parents, Ronda is preceded in death by 4 brothers: Dale Hadley, James Hadley, Paul Hadley and Murphy Raymond Hadley and 2 sisters: Judy Rosenthal and Nava Geppert.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com