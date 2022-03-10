Ronald Shearlock

Ronald Lee Shearlock, 80, passed away peacefully March 6, 2022, with his family by his side in New Douglas, Illinois.
Ron was born November 7, 1941, in Granite City, IL., to Alfred and Cleta (Smith) Shearlock.
Ron is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Carol Lynn Shearlock; his 3 children and their spouses, Mark and Tanya, Brian and Kristin, and Kelly and Don Marinacci; his grandkids, Kristin, Amanda, Ashley, Alex, Nolan, Annie, Emma, AnnaMarie, Olivia, Caden, Sophia, Riley, and Raven; and his great-grandkids, Alex, Benjamin, Ava, Corbin, Charlee, Dylan, Vivianne, Augustus, Eleanor (Little Red), Lucilla, George (Sir George), and Asher (King Asher).
Ron was a Vietnam War veteran. He served as a Loadmaster for 9 years in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Air Products in Granite City, IL. Ron loved spending his time with his family, working outside in his and Carol’s yard, playing his flight simulator computer games, and watching M.A.S.H. Ron was passionate about giving to his favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Ron wanted to donate his body to pulmonary fibrosis research at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, Al and Cleta, and his sister, Joyce Morrow.