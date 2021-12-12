Ronald “Ron” Eugene Gibson, age 69, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Ron was born on July 14, 1952 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late William Walter Gibson and Ruby Lee (Payne) Gibson.
On December 5, 1970, Ron married Wanda Gibbs, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. Ron was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL. He retired from the receiving department at Spectralite Consortium after many years of dedicated service. After retiring the first time, Ron decided to go back to work as a bus driver for MCT Transit, where he was the head steward for the union. Ron loved going to church to serve the Lord. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Ron especially cherished every moment he spent with his granddaughter, niece, nephew, great nephew and great-nieces. Ron will be remembered as a devoted family man who loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Walter Gibson and Larry “Odie” Gibson; and by his sister, Brenda Kay Gibson.
Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Wanda Gibson of Granite City, IL; loving children, Jennifer Gibson and Ronald Gibson II, both of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Andrea Gibson; god child, Kara Fitzgibbons; brother, William Lee (Lori) Gibson of Edwardsville, IL; nephew, Eric (Jess) Gibson; niece, Carli (Ryan) Giger; great-nephew, Billy Woods; great-nieces, Merin Gibson and Madison Giger; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Calvary Life Church, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Calvary Life Church, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Calvary Life Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.