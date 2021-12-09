Ronald Lee Stephens, 67, of Granite City died at 1:48 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. He was born on January 15, 1954 in Granite City, IL.
Ronnie was cabinet maker professionally and a fisherman at heart. He loved fishing with his children and grandchildren and always enjoyed a hot cup of coffee while swinging on his front porch.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy (Mason) Stephens; Three sons, Ronald Bradlee Stephens, Adam Lee Brice, and Preston Blake Stephens; three daughters, Amanda Christine Stephens, Kristie Marie Glass, and Jamie Lee Ann Stephens, all of Granite City, IL; Three brothers, Dale Stephens, Robert Stephens, and Richard Stephens; one sister, Connie Adams; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie Lee Stephens and Fern (Corbett) Stephens, and two brothers Larry and Edward Stephens.
Gathering will held at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home at Granite City IL form 12 pm - 2pm, Friday December 12, 2021.