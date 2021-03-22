Ronald L. Cornelison, age 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at his home. Ron was born on December 22, 1937 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Glenwood S. Cornelison and Catherine E. (Trittschuh) Cornelison.
Ron was a loving brother, grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and a friend to many. He retired from Granite City Steel as a mechanic after forty years of dedicated service and his nickname at the mechanic shop was PeeWee. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and scuba diver. He enjoyed traveling the world scuba diving in some of the most beautiful places on earth. His great joy was spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren, nieces and great-nephews, whom he adored. Ron will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Linda L. Cornelison on May 5, 1990; and by his daughters, Colleen Cornelison and Cathy Cornelison.
He is survived by his dear brother and sister-in-law, Glenwood R. and Connie Cornelison of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to, Crystal, Jeanna, Jeremiah and Kayla; loving nieces, Kalani Miller and Clara Moran; loving great-nephews, Clayton Miller, Owen Moran, Evan Moran and Ian Moran; extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the Salvation Army in Granite City, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.