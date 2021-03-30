Ronald L. Beeler, 83 of Granite City passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Ron was born on August 2, 1937 in Granite City; the son of the late Emmett and Eithel (Nelson) Beeler. Ron was a mechanic and salesman for Ralph’s Texaco and Bennett Auto Supply and was a member of the Order of DeMolay, Granite City Chapter. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and in his free time, Ron enjoyed his days of spending time with his family. Ron will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
Ron is survived by and will be missed by his daughter; Diane and Ray Jones of Granite City; son, Gregory and Teresa Beeler of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Samantha Jones, Raymond Jones III, Austin and Allison Jones, Abigail and Eric Carter, Nicholas Beeler; great-grandchildren, Jonavan Woods, Jailynn Woods and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife; Burma Judith (Bywater) Beeler, whom he married on August 6, 1960; sister, Marie G.L. Lowder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Ron’s life, services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorial donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.