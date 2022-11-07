Ronald L. Garofoli, 76, of Madison, IL died on Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home.
He was born on September 23, 1946 in Granite City, IL to Jake and Mary (Bunk) Garofoli.
Ronald married Mary Bush in Madison, IL on November 9, 1974 and she preceded him in death in 2017.
The U.S. Navy veteran was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, IL. Ronald enjoyed wildlife and the outdoors. He went hunting and fishing when he was younger. Ronald was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed going to the gun range.
Ronald is survived by a daughter, Emily (Chris) Pitts of Pocahontas, AR; a son, Ron E. (Elizabeth) Garofoli of Madison; 5 grandchildren: Darrian Garofoli, Anthony Garofoli, Katelynn Wiser, Kaylee Wiser and Joshua Anderson; a brother, Dennis (Lena) Garofoli of Rosewood Heights, IL; a sister, Sharon (Terry) Neidhart of Pontoon Beach and family friend, Lennie Wiser.
Besides his wife, Ronald is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
