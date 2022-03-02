Ronald W. Baker, 54, of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 28, 1967 in St. Louis, MO the late Wilford Baker and Anna (Strauss) Brimm
Ronald met Christina Moore in 1990, they married July 6, 2007 in Edwardsville, IL. They spent 32 years together.
Ronald worked for R. K Stratman Printing for many years. When he wasn’t working, he loved spending time with his family and friends, collecting Hot Wheels and shooting and collecting guns.
He is survived by his wife Christina Baker of Granite City; a son: Ronald Baker of Granite City; and a sister: Cindy Lupardus of Granite City.
Besides his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Shirley Creek and Jeanne Caudill, and a brother: Michael Baker.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.
